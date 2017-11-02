Update: Young Kenyan couple who got married in T-shirts to have Sh3.5M wedding on Valentine's Day

Ann and Wilson Mutura who had just returned from their dream honeymoon which was sponsored by Bonfire Adventures and Events will be holding an all-expense paid Sh3.5 million wedding on Valentine's day.
The couple had stunned many after getting married in a simple ceremony dressed in T-shirts, which saw several companies coming out with lots of goodies for the couple including a first class wedding, honeymoon and many more. Read here.
Now Slique Events Planner Limited has finally come to announce that the couple will be getting married for the second time on Valentine's day.
According to the director of Slique Events Planner Limited, Aaltonen Jumba said the ceremony will be held at a Nairobi garden featuring high-end wedding planners, decorators and caterers
He also said Ann and Wilson will be dressed by the city's top designers for free in a classy-elegant themed wedding, which could cost Sh3.5M.
The groom's family is expected to be ferried in vans from Ndunyu Njeru in Kinangop while the bride's family will be ferried from Karandi in Nyahururu to witness the couple exchanging vows.
Source: Nairobi News
