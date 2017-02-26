Update: Police rescue 3-year-old girl being abused by her parents on allegations of witchcraft

On February 20th, LIB shared a distress email from a corper who was concerned about a 3-year-old girl being battered by her biological parents in Nnewi, Anambra state. According to the corper, the parents of the girl think she is a witch and beat her almost every day. Not only is she malnourished and skinny from starvation, but also lives in so much fear of her parents. (Read more here)
The girl named Sarah has now been rescued by the Police. According to Sam Itauma, the Anambra State Police Commissioner, Mr. Sam Okaula, has confirmed the rescue of the girl and the aarrest of her parents.
The girl is now hospitalized and undergoing intense medical treatment. Okaula revealed that she has mental challenges and this could be one of the reasons the parents subjected her to such horrible treatment. Investigations are currently ongoing on the aspect of abuse on the child.
No comments:
Post a Comment