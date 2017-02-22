 Update: One week after, kidnapped persons in Epe regain freedom | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 22 February 2017

Update: One week after, kidnapped persons in Epe regain freedom

About a week ago, 7 persons were kidnapped in the Igbodu area of Epe, Lagos (Read HERE). Lagos State Police PRO, Dolapo Badmus confirms to LIB today that the kidnapped persons were able to escape today when members of the Lagos police force and the kidnappers faced off in a gun battle in the area.

She confirmed that no casualty was recorded on the side of the policemen but some of the kidnappers got injured before they escaped into the creeks.
3 comments:

Anonymous said...

They escaped ke....there should be no such term in policeing but wait a minute it's Nigeria

22 February 2017 at 07:32
Debbie Chelsea said...

Thank God they are safe

22 February 2017 at 07:35
Anonymous said...

What kind of a foolish comment is this? So they can't escape?

22 February 2017 at 07:43

