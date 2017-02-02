Update on 3 missing Abuja friends: Family denies reports of $300k ransom

LIB spoke to the brother of one of the missing ladies, Veronica Otogo, this morning and he stated categorically that the report is false. He added that investigations by the police is ongoing and that the kidnappers are yet to contact them.
"There is no update yet. Nobody has reached out or called my family. The police are working seriously and I think they want to be discrete with information sharing". He said the phones of the girls are still switched off.Also speaking, Jumoke, the sister to Damilola Oribuyaku, the young man who was kidnapped with the ladies, say the reported $300,000 ransom is false.
"The story is false. I don't know where they are getting their information from. It is false. The kidnappers have not made contacts yet. I was so appalled when I saw the story online. I reached out to the woman on Facebook to take the story down that it is false. No member of my family knows this woman and we have been telling her to take down this story. At leasts he should have called first before posting the rubbish she posted. Right now, what she posted is a jeopardy to ongoing investigations by the police"she told LIBHer brother, Bolaji, has also gone on twitter to discredit the false report.
Na wa o,may God protect them wherever they are.😔
