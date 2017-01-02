Update: Kcee to free Harrysong from Police custody today

LIB sent a reporter down to the command this morning where we met Kcee and Daddy Showkey who is the brain behind a peace settlement and trying to get Harrysong and his manager released.
At the moment it also seems Harrysong wants to settle out of court as advised by Daddy Showkey.
Once they are released today, they'll all head to E-Money's residence to resolve the case. We will keep you updated as the event unfolds.
7 comments:
Nigerian police is a matter of the highest bidder
Please anyone in the house who has a washing machine he/she no longer uses should pls gift me for a start up laundering business. cconvernant@yahoo.com
Better for Harrysong, he lack wisdom -Nwa_Nsukka
We're waiting
HARRYSONG TO ME IS AN EXAMPLE OF A NONENTY . HE SHOULD STAY AWAY FROM ALCOHOL .THIS IS THE KIND OF PEOPLE WHO DISCOURAGE OTHER NIGERIANS FROM HELPING THE LESS PREVILEGED.
Better for him.
Gbeborun
