Wednesday, 1 February 2017

Update: Kcee to free Harrysong from Police custody today

This morning LIB exclusively broke the story that Five Star Music re-arrested Harrysong along with his manager, Desmond Ike on new criminal charges involving fraud, forgery and impersonation. And yes, Harrysong and his manager actually spent the night in police custody at the Zone 2 Police Command, Onikan, Lagos.

LIB sent a reporter down to the command this morning where we met Kcee and Daddy Showkey who is the brain behind a peace settlement and trying to get Harrysong and his manager released.

At the moment it also seems Harrysong wants to settle out of court as advised by Daddy Showkey.

Once they are released today, they'll all head to E-Money's residence to resolve the case. We will keep you updated as the event unfolds.
7 comments:

FredLaw said...

Nigerian police is a matter of the highest bidder

1 February 2017 at 14:03
Onah Erochukwu said...

Better for Harrysong, he lack wisdom -Nwa_Nsukka

1 February 2017 at 14:09
Pamela Daniel said...

We're waiting

1 February 2017 at 14:09
Anonymous said...

HARRYSONG TO ME IS AN EXAMPLE OF A NONENTY . HE SHOULD STAY AWAY FROM ALCOHOL .THIS IS THE KIND OF PEOPLE WHO DISCOURAGE OTHER NIGERIANS FROM HELPING THE LESS PREVILEGED.

1 February 2017 at 14:09
Abosede Ojuade said...

Better for him.

1 February 2017 at 14:10
Ireti Olayinka said...

Gbeborun

1 February 2017 at 14:13

