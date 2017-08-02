Update: Iranian baby barred by Trump's travel ban arrives at US hospital

Remember baby Fatemah, the 4-month-old Iranian girl who missed an appointment for her open heart surgery due to Trump's executive order barring foreigners from certain states from entering the US? (Read here).
She's now in the United States. Fatemah arrived the US just in time for a life-saving procedure to treat a heart defect and she's since been admitted on Tuesday to a Portland, Oregon hospital.
6 comments:
Freeborn wept so she later arrive US huh? Rubbish.na that useless so called judge cause this rubbish. SO IF NOT US NO OTHER HOSPITAL AGAIN HUH? AND THEIR USELESS PRESIDENT IS TESTING MISSILE HMMM MAD MAD PEOPLE. They will soon be ban again must.
Rubbish. NO PEACE FOR U MUSLIMS
#sad indeed
NAWA O
AUNTY LINDA 👩
gud one...she must survive
CUTE BABY BUT YOUR ISLAMIC RELIGION IS BAD
Daqneesh Omran, Daylan Kurdi, Ahmed Muhammed, Muhammed el Gherani and aall the children of this world deserve better than the world has given them. Sorry poor Fatema!
