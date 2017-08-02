 Update: Iranian baby barred by Trump's travel ban arrives at US hospital | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 8 February 2017

Update: Iranian baby barred by Trump's travel ban arrives at US hospital

Remember baby Fatemah, the 4-month-old Iranian girl who missed an appointment for her open heart surgery due to Trump's executive order barring foreigners from certain states from entering the US? (Read here).

She's now in the United States. Fatemah arrived the US just in time for a life-saving procedure to treat a heart defect and she's since been admitted on Tuesday to a Portland, Oregon hospital.
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Freeborn wept so she later arrive US huh? Rubbish.na that useless so called judge cause this rubbish. SO IF NOT US NO OTHER HOSPITAL AGAIN HUH? AND THEIR USELESS PRESIDENT IS TESTING MISSILE HMMM MAD MAD PEOPLE. They will soon be ban again must.
Rubbish. NO PEACE FOR U MUSLIMS
















#sad indeed

8 February 2017 at 09:04
okechukwu nnoduechi said...

NAWA O






AUNTY LINDA 👩





PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI

8 February 2017 at 09:19
livingstone chibuike said...

gud one...she must survive

8 February 2017 at 09:19
OSINANL said...

CUTE BABY BUT YOUR ISLAMIC RELIGION IS BAD

8 February 2017 at 09:22
Anonymous said...

Daqneesh Omran, Daylan Kurdi, Ahmed Muhammed, Muhammed el Gherani and aall the children of this world deserve better than the world has given them. Sorry poor Fatema!

8 February 2017 at 09:24

