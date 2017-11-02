Update: Ghanaian gay refugee finally loses fingers to frostbite after 7-hour trek to cross US Border

He applied for asylum after his visa ran out but a judge denied his request.
In December 2016, Seidu and another Ghanaian man, Razak Iyal whom he met in Minneapolis, trekked through waist-high snow in Manitoba where they were frostbitten and ended up in a hospital.
According to GhanaWeb, Mohammed had to have all of his fingers amputated, while Iyal lost all of his fingers except for his thumbs to frostbite.
However, Mohammed had earlier stated that 'the journey was worth it' because going back to Ghana will only have him lose his life.
