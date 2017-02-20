 Update: Adolf Hitler's telephone sold at auction sold for $243,000 | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 20 February 2017

Update: Adolf Hitler's telephone sold at auction sold for $243,000

Earlier in the month, we told you that Adolf Hitler's telephone, recovered from the Fuhrerbunker and kept in a box at an English country house since 1945, will be sold at auction in the United States.

Well, the phone has now been sold. It was sold on Sunday February 19, 2017 for $243,000. The winning bid was made by phone but the name of the bidder has not been released.

The phone was presented to Hitler by the Wehrmacht and was used by the Nazi leader to issue most of his commands during the last two years of World War II, according to a description in the catalog for Alexander Historical Auctions in Maryland.
2/20/2017 02:27:00 pm

