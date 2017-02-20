Update: Adolf Hitler's telephone sold at auction sold for $243,000

Well, the phone has now been sold. It was sold on Sunday February 19, 2017 for $243,000. The winning bid was made by phone but the name of the bidder has not been released.
The phone was presented to Hitler by the Wehrmacht and was used by the Nazi leader to issue most of his commands during the last two years of World War II, according to a description in the catalog for Alexander Historical Auctions in Maryland.
