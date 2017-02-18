 Update: 24-hours after arrest, Audu Maikori has been released | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LIS

LIS

Saturday, 18 February 2017

Update: 24-hours after arrest, Audu Maikori has been released

Chocolate City President, Audu Maikori has just been released from police custody in Abuja 24-hours after he was arrested.

His personal assistant Edward Ayide-Isreal confirmed his release with the tweet above as he thanked everyone who lent their voice to the #FreeAudu campaign on social media.
Posted by at 2/18/2017 06:35:00 pm

3 comments:

Anonymous said...

Who are those imbeciles doubting that Elufayi or whatever his fucking name is.... Is not the President of this zoo Country in the absence of the daura cow 🐮 Buhari?????

18 February 2017 at 18:50
Anonymous said...

Who are those imbeciles doubting that Elufayi or whatever his fucking name is.... Is not the President of this zoo Country in the absence of the daura cow 🐮 Buhari?????

18 February 2017 at 18:50
Anonymous said...

I know nah... weak DSS na for Girls secondary School una power dey... Try Boys School if they wont seize your 'toy guns'

18 February 2017 at 19:16

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts