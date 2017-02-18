Update: 24-hours after arrest, Audu Maikori has been released

News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Who are those imbeciles doubting that Elufayi or whatever his fucking name is.... Is not the President of this zoo Country in the absence of the daura cow 🐮 Buhari?????
I know nah... weak DSS na for Girls secondary School una power dey... Try Boys School if they wont seize your 'toy guns'
Post a Comment
3 comments:
Who are those imbeciles doubting that Elufayi or whatever his fucking name is.... Is not the President of this zoo Country in the absence of the daura cow 🐮 Buhari?????
Who are those imbeciles doubting that Elufayi or whatever his fucking name is.... Is not the President of this zoo Country in the absence of the daura cow 🐮 Buhari?????
I know nah... weak DSS na for Girls secondary School una power dey... Try Boys School if they wont seize your 'toy guns'
Post a Comment