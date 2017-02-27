Unsuspecting tourists are left speechless as they are wheeled into Oscars to meet A-list celebrities

The stunt had been planned by Jimmy Kimmel, the host of the Award, with the help of the tour bus guide who went on to tell the tourists that they were stopping for an exhibit. Unaware of what was about to happen, the tourists went in and needless to say, were shocked at the scene that greeted them. Most of them were unable to hide the shock on their faces as they beheld the sight.
The tourists were ushered to the front of the Theatre where they hugged and took photos with the stars. Two of the tourists, Gary Allen Cole and Vicky from Chicago informed Kimmel that they were engaged to be married, prompting Kimmel to ask Vicky who her favorite actor was. She pointed to Denzel Washington and got a second surprise when Denzel came forward to wed them both and pronounce them "husband and wife" then asked Gary to kiss his new bride.
Kimmel also told Jennifer Aniston to check in her purse for a wedding gift for the newly wed couple and Jennifer, did, producing a gold framed designer sunglasses which Vicky immediately wore. Vicky also got to meet Ryan Gosling who leaned in to whisper something in her ears and the look on her face was epic, such that it has become a very hot topic on Twitter with people coming up with suggestions of what Gosling could have whispered to her.
The tourists also hugged and kissed Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, and Mahershala Ali, the first Muslim actor to win the Academy Awards. Mahershala let the tourists hold his statuette and take photos with it.
More photos and video below.
No comments:
Post a Comment