 Unidentified man found dead in drainage in Warri (graphic photos) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LIS

LIS

Sunday, 19 February 2017

Unidentified man found dead in drainage in Warri (graphic photos)

The dead body of a man was found in a drainage along Ogunu Road, opposite Zenith Bank, Warri, Delta State. The body was reportedly discovered on Saturday morning by passersby who proceeded to alert the authorities. At the time the body of the unidentified man was pulled out of the drainage, no injury or sign of struggle was found on him.




The cause of his death is yet to be ascertained as at the time of this report. The corpse has been removed and taken to the police for further investigation.

According to Christian Onwugbolu who shared the story on Facebook, the Chairman of Warri South Local Government Area, Hon. Matthew Mofe Edema was alerted on the development and he mobilized Secretary to the Local Government Council, Hon. Bawo Alex Nanna and security officials to do the needful on the remains of the unidentified man.
Posted by at 2/19/2017 09:31:00 am

2 comments:

AbokiDaWarriBoy said...

Subuhanallah! May his soul Rest In Peace.



~glo rule your world~ cos I do•

19 February 2017 at 09:33
Anonymous said...

Am selling TBC in case u need, I will give you just 2k for 1tbc,my name is Elvis contact me on 09024360475 whatsapp or call

19 February 2017 at 09:37

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts