Unidentified man found dead in drainage in Warri (graphic photos)

The cause of his death is yet to be ascertained as at the time of this report. The corpse has been removed and taken to the police for further investigation.
According to Christian Onwugbolu who shared the story on Facebook, the Chairman of Warri South Local Government Area, Hon. Matthew Mofe Edema was alerted on the development and he mobilized Secretary to the Local Government Council, Hon. Bawo Alex Nanna and security officials to do the needful on the remains of the unidentified man.
2 comments:
Subuhanallah! May his soul Rest In Peace.
