Monday, 20 February 2017

UNIABUJA students block Abuja Airport road over death of their colleague

Students of the University of Abuja, have blocked the Abuja airport road, protesting the death of their colleagues, a 200 level History And Diplomatic Studies student, who died yesterday night along the busy highway while trying to run away from armed robbers.

The deceased is said to have been returning from home and had just dropped off a bus close to the main gate of the school when she was attacked by robbers. She was knocked down and killed by a car while attempting to flee from the robbers.

The car owner carried her remains into the school for identification. The protesting students are demanding for better security in the FCT, provision of street lights as well as the removal of the school's Chief Security Officer, CSO.
