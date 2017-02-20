UniAbuja student trying to escape from armed robbers dies after being knocked down by a car

A 200 level student of University of Abuja died after she was
knocked down by a car as she was trying to escape from armed robbers.
According tot he Facebook user, Abdulkereem Abdulwasiu who shared the
story, the man who knocked her down brought her body to the school's
female hostel for identification. He wrote;
"A 200
level student from history and diplomatic department #Uniabuja was found
death just this night in front of permanent site gate, cause of death
she was coming from home according to source and unfortunately she was
attacked by armed robbers so when she wants to defend herself by means
of escaping she mistakenly ran to the road and was hit by a car. The man
that declared himself of the cause of her accident brought her body for
identification in girls hostel....May her soul rest in peace."
