 UniAbuja student trying to escape from armed robbers dies after being knocked down by a car | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LIS

LIS

Monday, 20 February 2017

UniAbuja student trying to escape from armed robbers dies after being knocked down by a car

A 200 level student of University of Abuja died after she was knocked down by a car as she was trying to escape from armed robbers. According tot he Facebook user, Abdulkereem Abdulwasiu  who shared the story, the man who knocked her down brought  her body to the school's female hostel for identification. He wrote;

"A 200 level student from history and diplomatic department #Uniabuja was found death just this night in front of permanent site gate, cause of death she was coming from home according to source and unfortunately she was attacked by armed robbers so when she wants to defend herself by means of escaping she mistakenly ran to the road and was hit by a car. The man that declared himself of the cause of her accident brought her body for identification in girls hostel....May her soul rest in peace."
Posted by at 2/20/2017 09:13:00 am

13 comments:

livingstone chibuike said...

Rip

20 February 2017 at 09:22
OSINANL said...

EYAAA...
RIP TO HER

20 February 2017 at 09:24
ADEWUSI FISAYO said...

What a life. So unfortunate

20 February 2017 at 09:38
Oladiipo Olawale said...

God Console this family

20 February 2017 at 09:38
Anonymous said...

RIP

20 February 2017 at 09:39
Joyous Babe Lindaikeji First Cousin said...

eyaa! may her soul rip.

20 February 2017 at 09:47
Vina Saviour said...

May her soul rest in peace

20 February 2017 at 09:53
zubby said...

Enter your comment... Chai! "From frying pan to fire" may her soul RIP.

20 February 2017 at 09:55
Okere Mary said...

RIP

20 February 2017 at 10:02
Okere Mary said...

RIP

20 February 2017 at 10:02
Shadowhawk Mars said...

RIP at least the man who hit her brought her body for identification.

20 February 2017 at 10:03
ed DREAMZ said...

a.k.a EDWIN CHINEDU AZUBUKO said...
.
Very sad something... Rip to her soul though....
.
.
***CURRENTLY IN JUPITER***

20 February 2017 at 10:14
Jane Ajanaku said...

Poor her nay her soul rrst in peace Amen

20 February 2017 at 10:15

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts