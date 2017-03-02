Uber CEO resigns from Trump's advisory council after users boycott uber

Uber's non participation in the work stoppage called by the New York Taxi Alliance after Donald Trump announced a ban on immigration of seven Muslim countries coupled with the CEO's position in advisory council led to the massive criticism and boycott of about 200,000 users.
Mr Travis Kalanick first released a statement on the issue explaining his stand on the ban order. He revealed he was not in support of the ban and explained ways Uber will help all affected drivers. He however defender his position in the council saying
"Ever since Uber’s founding we’ve had to work with governments and politicians of all political persuasions across hundreds of cities and dozens of countries."His explanation didn't help much as within a day, their competitor, Lyft surged up to the 5th most downloaded app on iOs. Mr Kalanick decided to leave the advisory council altogether. In a memo sent out to the press, he wrote;
Dear Team,
Earlier today I spoke briefly with the President about the immigration executive order and its issues for our community. I also let him know that I would not be able to participate on his economic council. Joining the group was not meant to be an endorsement of the President or his agenda but unfortunately it has been misinterpreted to be exactly that.
I spent a lot of time thinking about this and mapping it to our values. There are a couple that are particularly relevant:
Inside Out - The implicit assumption that Uber (or I) was somehow endorsing the Administration’s agenda has created a perception-reality gap between who people think we are, and who we actually are.
Just Change - We must believe that the actions we take ultimately move the ball forward. There are many ways we will continue to advocate for just change on immigration but staying on the council was going to get in the way of that. The executive order is hurting many people in communities all across America. Families are being separated, people are stranded overseas and there’s a growing fear the U.S. is no longer a place that welcomes immigrants.
Immigration and openness to refugees is an important part of our country’s success and quite honestly to Uber’s. I am incredibly proud to work directly with people like Thuan and Emil, both of whom were refugees who came here to build a better life for themselves. I know it has been a tough week for many of you and your families, as well as many thousands of drivers whose stories are heartfelt and heart-wrenching.
Please know, your questions and stories on Tuesday, along with what I heard from drivers, have kept me resilient and reminded me of one of our most essential cultural values, Be Yourself. We will fight for the rights of immigrants in our communities so that each of us can be who we are with optimism and hope for the future.
7 comments:
The power of boycott has been used for ages by oppressed people to assert their rights and free themselves from oppression. The great bus boycott by blacks in the USA is a case in point. Nigerians are however too self centered to sacrifice their comfort by boycotting a product or service in protest against oppression or against an u,wanted situation. Some years back a call was made to boycott MTN telecom service due to its refusal to implement per second billing, many Nigerians were reluctant to switch off their phones until Globacom rescued us. Now the fulani aee murdering Nigerians in the North and South of this country, Instead of Nigerians to boycott the fulani meat and beef for as long as it takes to end these killings, Nigerians are wishing the murdered victims RIP and praying. See how boycott made the Uber CEO to resign from Trumps government. A people who are too short-sighted to resist oppression will forever carry the heavy yoke of oppressors on their necks.
Another resignation is loading. America is a multi cultural country.
