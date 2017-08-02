 Two weeks to go to the best events management training class in Lagos! | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 8 February 2017

Two weeks to go to the best events management training class in Lagos!

Are you passionate, interested or even experienced (and would like to learn more) in events management and planning? Well, here's an opportunity to learn about world-class methods of planning an event as well as becoming an impeccable event planner.


IPC Events is a full-service event management and planning company specializing in creative events that brings the wow factor. We go the extra mile to deliver engaging events which inspire, provoke action and deliver results.

The Batch A, 2017 session commences on the 18th February, 2017 with a 1 month intensive hands-on training.
BENEFITS OF TRAINING
i. Certificate of attendance
ii. Taught by seasoned facilitators
iii. Training brochures
iv. 1 month internship attachments

Hurry! As limited slots are available. Registration commences from 2nd February to 15th February.

For more information, call us on 08024211368 or email us on info@ipcevents.com
Instagram: @ipcevents
Twitter: @ipcevents1
Facebook: IPC Events
Come and have a world-class experience!






