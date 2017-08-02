Two weeks to go to the best events management training class in Lagos!

IPC Events is a full-service event management and planning company specializing in creative events that brings the wow factor. We go the extra mile to deliver engaging events which inspire, provoke action and deliver results.
The Batch A, 2017 session commences on the 18th February, 2017 with a 1 month intensive hands-on training.
BENEFITS OF TRAINING
i. Certificate of attendance
ii. Taught by seasoned facilitators
iii. Training brochures
iv. 1 month internship attachments
Hurry! As limited slots are available. Registration commences from 2nd February to 15th February.
For more information, call us on 08024211368 or email us on info@ipcevents.com
Website: www.ipcevents.com.ng
Instagram: @ipcevents
Twitter: @ipcevents1
Facebook: IPC Events
