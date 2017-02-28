Two police officers made a sextape in a police car....while on duty (video)

Two police officers for the police force in Rosario, Argentina, are facing disciplinary action after a sextape they made inside their patrol car while on duty was leaked online. In the video, the female officer is seen
giving a blow job to the male police officer and at a point, she paused as they heard the call to head to a crime scene, but continued. Watch the video here
