 Two police officers made a sextape in a police car....while on duty (video) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LIS

LIS

Tuesday, 28 February 2017

Two police officers made a sextape in a police car....while on duty (video)

Two police officers for the police force in Rosario, Argentina, are facing disciplinary action after a sextape they made inside their patrol car while on duty was leaked online. In the video, the female officer is seen giving a blow job to the male police officer and at a point, she paused as they heard the call to head to a crime scene, but continued. Watch the video here
Posted by at 2/28/2017 12:22:00 pm

2 comments:

CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

Height of indiscipline. Now they wil lose their jobs.


Long live LIB

28 February 2017 at 12:25
Iphie Abraham said...

Hehehe! Konji bad sha








Lib addict#just passing#

28 February 2017 at 12:42

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts