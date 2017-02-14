Two nabbed for allegedly possessing human parts

According to the priest, when they told him that they have the right-hand bone of a human being to sell to him, he was shocked. He told them to sit and wait for him while he finds money to pay them. He, however, pretended to look for the money, but he rather alerted the Odikro (chief) of the town, Baffour Adu Ameyaw to inform him about the intention of the men before informing the police about the two who are currently in police custody.
Speaking to Joy News, the District Police Commander, DSP Yaaya Musheratu who confirmed the arrest revealed that investigations are ongoing.
3 comments:
The Chief Priest did well.
They must be made to pay dearly for this evil.
. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA
Okay
...merited happiness
end of d road for una
Post a Comment