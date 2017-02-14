 Two nabbed for allegedly possessing human parts | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 14 February 2017

Two nabbed for allegedly possessing human parts

Two Ghanaian men have been arrested by the Suhum District Police Command in Ghana on suspicion of possessing human parts. The suspects identified as Akakpa Kwame 26 and Daniel Larbi 18, were said to have gone to a fetish priest on Sunday, February 12, 2017, to sell what is suspected to be human parts.
According to the priest, when they told him that they have the right-hand bone of a human being to sell to him, he was shocked. He told them to sit and wait for him while he finds money to pay them.  He, however, pretended to look for the money, but he rather alerted the Odikro (chief) of the town, Baffour Adu Ameyaw to inform him about the intention of the men before informing the police about the two who are currently in police custody.

Speaking to Joy News, the District Police Commander, DSP Yaaya Musheratu who confirmed the arrest revealed that investigations are ongoing.
