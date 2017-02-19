Two children killed in a fire outbreak at an IDP camp in Borno

A fire outbreak at an IDP camp in Jere Local government area in Borno state, has led to the death of two children. According to reports, the camp harbors no fewer than 500 families. The fire incident broke out yesterday afternoon and spread fast due to the dried stalks used in erecting the tents that harbors the various families.
One of the Internally Displaced Persons was said to have been roasting groundnuts when a fierce wind blew embers from the fire she lit to the dried stalks used to build the various tents. Two of the children who were inside one of the tents died before help could get to them.
