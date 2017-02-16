Two brothers apprehended with fresh human head in Ekiti

The culprit was apprehended on Tuesday, February 14th following a tip-off.
The police public relations officer, Mr. Adeyemi Alberto, confirmed the incident to journalists on Wednesday, revealing that the recent beheading is the third incident of such to occur within three weeks, the first two having occurred over a land dispute within the state.
The head that the Oluwatosin brothers were caught with belonged to a 12-year-old boy. The police are still in search of the culprit who escaped while the other is being investigated. He will be charged to court afterward.
