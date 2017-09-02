 Twitter users attack lady who said at the age 25, a man should have his own apartment and at least 2 cars | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 9 February 2017

Twitter users attack lady who said at the age 25, a man should have his own apartment and at least 2 cars

She innocently said this on twitter and the guys came for her.....See their replies after the cut.

















 
5 comments:

Sbtlord Lheeman said...

She's just fooling herself

Why are some wrecked babes full the street like as if na dem be d king of gang stars

RCIJ




9 February 2017 at 09:46
Gideon Okorie said...

9 February 2017 at 09:47
Peace Alfred said...

only fuck boys and lazy boys will disagree with this..the hardworking ones will accept the truth

9 February 2017 at 09:47
Faith Akpomedaye said...

Hahahaha! D thing pain dem o!😟😟😟

9 February 2017 at 09:48
O.S.O said...

i think the lady's 'brodas' must be thinking "wetin my sis don take before now". on a more serious note, it is achievable....just not those of us now above 25.

9 February 2017 at 09:52

