Twitter user narrates how suspected kidnappers dressed in police uniforms attempted to kidnap him at Oshodi this morning

News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
May the name of the lord be praised
Thank God for your life my brother.. in other words.. for your classy beads for any occasion pls contact +447459753657, for uk residents only
HMMMMMM...NA WAOH!
Post a Comment
3 comments:
May the name of the lord be praised
Thank God for your life my brother.. in other words.. for your classy beads for any occasion pls contact +447459753657, for uk residents only
HMMMMMM...
NA WAOH!
Post a Comment