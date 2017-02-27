Twitter user begs Donjazzy for N95K tuition fee and he obliges

The user was quick to take advantage of the opportunity he saw coming and told the Don that the fee per session is N95K and he was owing for two sessions, that sums the amount he's asking for up to N190K. Don Jazzy has asked him to send his account details.
Recall that in December of last year, the Mavin boss gave N250,000 to a woman who asked him for money on Twitter (Read here). So if the previous record of Don Jazzy is anything to go by, the young man will definitely be smiling to the bank soon.
Meanwhile, trust Nigerians to be quick to take advantage of situations. A few Twitter users have decided to try their luck and have proceeded to tweet at the record producer with their individual needs, begging him for assistance. See some below...
