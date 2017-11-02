 Tweet of the day! | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Saturday, 11 February 2017

Tweet of the day!

As tweeted by Nigerian Senate President, Bukola Saraki.... Well said!
Posted by at 2/11/2017 06:27:00 pm

9 comments:

freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Yimu!na today huh?So u know this huh? How i which that dead terrorist buhari and his killing cabals knows this.U WON'T GIVE ACCOUNT TO DEAD ALLAH NA GOD U ALL WILL GIVE ACCOUNT. A DAY OF RECKONING IS COMING OOOOOOOOOOO apc animals and their brain dead supporters hope una dey hear me huh?
CRIMINALS HIDDEN UNDER RELIGION TO killing and LOOTS.
One Saraki is better than 1 million terrorist buhari thou.

#sad indeed












#sad indeed

11 February 2017 at 18:34
Vivian Reginalds said...

glad u know, LOOTER!
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

11 February 2017 at 18:34
HowWriter Blog said...

Maybe the tweet of the day for you and not for me.

This post came at the right time. Very nice.

11 February 2017 at 18:34
Anonymous said...

Thought you guys don't know

11 February 2017 at 18:37
Alpha Muhammad said...

LoL! Well said.

11 February 2017 at 18:40
Sbtlord Lheeman said...

His opinion is to gain some people's heart as his name was filled on internet with bad ambition

Gerrawt - abeg





11 February 2017 at 18:42
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

True


...merited happiness

11 February 2017 at 18:48
BONARIO NNAGS said...

Lol he should recite this his tweet staring at the mirror every morning before leaving home for work.



. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA

11 February 2017 at 19:12
Anonymous said...

What Allah? Allah is not God... Allah is the founder of the cultist group we now know as Muslims.. When he died, Muhammed the rapist took over.

11 February 2017 at 19:14

