Turkish school kidnap suspects confess to killing presenter Aisha Ali-Balogun and kidnapping her daughter with 6 others

Vanguard reported that a reliable police source revealed that the suspects confessed to the crime committed late last year on Ikorodu road which claimed the life of Aisha, presenter of a popular comedy show, Stand Up Nigeria.
Among the suspects recently apprehended is a nurse, Felicia Weinoh, whose area of speciality is treating ailing victims and members of the kidnapping gang. Alex Super (aka Yanga) and Egbasimokumo Ayeomi were also recently arrested as they were leaving the Ikorodu creeks from Majidun, carrying bags. N3 million was found in the bags and the men confessed to their crimes. They said they each got N2 million from the ransom paid.
Other suspects who have been arrested in relation to the kidnap are Philip Joel (aka General Kakadu), Bekewei Agbojule (aka Prince Yellow), Arogbo Ijaw, Romeo Council (aka Raw) and Totki Okoda.
