Tunde and Wunmi Obe hosts Valentine show for lovers and couples

Valentine will never be the same again, February 14, 2017 as the Renaissance Hotel, Ikeja is set to partner with popular musical couple, Tunde and Wunmi Obe (T.WO) to host a memorable valentine show for lovers and couples.
The Valentine Special show will be happening at the Ijakadi hall of the hotel on Isaac-John Street, Ikeja. It will also feature the great DJ jimmy Jatt while the couple will be treating the guests to an unforgettable live performance from the repertoire of songs they have.
The Valentine Special dinner is in partnership with the Renaissance Hotel, Isaac John, Ikeja. The heavyweight hotel and heavy weight couple-artiste have come together to pull one of the biggest valentine show event ever experienced.
As at this moment, the event is currently overbooked to the point where organizers are scrambling to create more space for lovers and couples who will like to come and have a good time.
Knowing T.W.O for their attention to details and long years of delivering great and attractive music to their fan base, this event will not be short of quality entertainment from all sides.
Reacting to news of the show’s sell out,
“we owe it to our reputation and our fans to deliver the biggest and the best valentine event they have ever attended. What we will be delivering tomorrow is nothing short of eclectic and electric performance. You have probably never seen us in that light before. We want everyone who attends to leave in awe of what they have just experienced. Already, we are overbooked and that gives us joy but more importantly, it is inspiring us to give our best performance yet tomorrow” said Tunde and Wunmi Obe.
The tables have been set, the couples are set, the performers are set and the food is done, all for the mother of all valentine show tomorrow.
