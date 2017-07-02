 Trump's travel ban: Late Keshi's son, Stephen Jnr speaks out | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 7 February 2017

Trump's travel ban: Late Keshi's son, Stephen Jnr speaks out

Sharing a photo of Nigerian born digital guru, Chinedu Echeruo, who sold a mobile navigation application HopStop.com to Apple in a reported $1 billion transaction, Stephen Keshi Jnr wrote:
"We contribute to this country in so many ways but the federal government will swear up and down that we are a threat to the success of this country. Can't even go to Nigeria right now Smh."
5 comments:

Anonymous said...

NIGER GOT SKILLS, IGBO AMAKA.

7 February 2017 at 09:26
Anonymous said...

What an idiot. The travel ban doesn't include him.

7 February 2017 at 09:29
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Dude who u be huh?who know u huh?ATTENTION SEEKING MALE WHOLE. una contributed in that country success my ass. Come back to Nigeria oooooo. GO BACK TO UR DEAD COUNTRY WITH HEADLESS GOVERNMENT AN DO THE SAME THEY NEED UNA MORE THAN US.
My papa trump carry go with the ban


















#sad indeed

7 February 2017 at 09:30
Anonymous said...

Attention seeker oshi. When did they mention Nigeria? Because you can't afford ticket, you now want to blame it on Trump. Mumu somebori.

7 February 2017 at 10:15
daniel ubong said...

Who ask him.

7 February 2017 at 10:15

