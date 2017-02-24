Trump's female adviser Kelyanne Conway says women are their own enemies

Donald Trump's chief counsellor, Kelyanne Conway, 50, resoundingly shattered the glass ceiling when she became the first woman to lead a presidential campaign to victory. Speaking at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference, she said women are the ones constantly trying to tear each other down. She said:
'There are a lot of women who just have a problem with women in power.'
'You know, this whole sisterhood, this whole, "Let's go march for women's rights," and you know, just constantly talking about what women look like or what they wear, or making fun of their choices or presuming that they're not as powerful as the men around.'
'This presumptive negativity about women and power – I think it's very unfortunate.'
'I feel very fortunate to have had the opportunity, late in the campaign, to work with an incredible team ... to help him get elected, particularly against a female candidate.'
'And Hillary Clinton should be applauded for being willing to serve publicly.'
Speaking on feminism, she said she doesn't ascribe to modern feminist values.
'So there's an individual feminism if you will, that you make your own choices. I look at myself as a product of my choices, not a victim of my circumstances. And that's really, to me, what conservative feminism, if you will, is all about.'
