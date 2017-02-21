 Trigger happy policeman allegedly shoots and injures Danfo driver for not obeying a traffic light | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 21 February 2017

Trigger happy policeman allegedly shoots and injures Danfo driver for not obeying a traffic light

As Narrated by a Nigerian Twitter user. If true, the appropriate authorities need to look into this situation as an innocent passenger might have gotten injured in the process. More tweets after the cut
5 comments:

Anonymous said...

21 February 2017 at 14:15
Nnenne George said...

Nawao!!

21 February 2017 at 14:19
edDREAMZ said...

a.k.a EDWIN CHINEDU AZUBUKO said...
.
Ehya.. Gud to knw you wasnt touch.
.
.
***CURRENTLY IN JUPITER***

21 February 2017 at 14:20
OSINANL said...

NA FRUSTRATION CAUSE AM

21 February 2017 at 14:24
Sola Wale said...

That's ikeja computer village. I'm sure the police guy is drunk. I think our police should stop carrying guns but only baton walahi bcos most, though not all, of them are a disgrace to this country called Nigeria.

21 February 2017 at 14:25

