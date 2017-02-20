Trending photo of the day: Sexy akara seller is actress, "Chizzy Alichi"

The photo of a hot chic selling akara was trending over the weekend. Turns out the girl in the picture is Nollywood actress, Chizzy Alichi and the photo is from the set of the movie, "Akaraoku". But guys, get in here, how would you deal if you met such a hot akara seller? More photos after the cut.
7 comments:
De gal la hawt
I saw something close to this the other day on Adetokunbo Ademola Street VI. One hot babe selling groundnut on the street had five men queuing up to buy from her while there were other street hawkers with nobody to sell to. Me sef one stop buy the groundnut, Lol!
Omor, me i go chop Akara morning, afternoon, evening, night, mid-night, morning again.. what am i saying, i for don start they export Akara be that ooo..
KNOW THIS ABOUT LIFE(very important)
It's a movie
Why she come fine here
EUNIQUE
REALY HOT!
