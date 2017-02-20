 Trending photo of the day: Sexy akara seller is actress, "Chizzy Alichi" | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 20 February 2017

Trending photo of the day: Sexy akara seller is actress, "Chizzy Alichi"

The photo of a hot chic selling akara was trending over the weekend. Turns out the girl in the picture is Nollywood actress, Chizzy Alichi and the photo is from the set of the movie, "Akaraoku".  But guys, get in here, how would you deal if you met such a hot akara seller? More photos after  the cut.



Vina Saviour said...

De gal la hawt

20 February 2017 at 12:46
Anonymous said...

I saw something close to this the other day on Adetokunbo Ademola Street VI. One hot babe selling groundnut on the street had five men queuing up to buy from her while there were other street hawkers with nobody to sell to. Me sef one stop buy the groundnut, Lol!

20 February 2017 at 12:55
Anonymous said...

Omor, me i go chop Akara morning, afternoon, evening, night, mid-night, morning again.. what am i saying, i for don start they export Akara be that ooo..

20 February 2017 at 12:56
Gideon Okorie said...


KNOW THIS ABOUT LIFE(very important)

20 February 2017 at 13:12
Kiama Ibe said...

It's a movie

20 February 2017 at 13:21
eunymz said...

Why she come fine here

EUNIQUE

20 February 2017 at 13:24
Joyous Babe Lindaikeji First Cousin said...

REALY HOT!

20 February 2017 at 13:27

