Transgender boy wins girls' wrestling championship in Texas

"I wouldn't be here today if it weren't for my teammates," he told reporters shortly after his win on Saturday.
"We trained hard every single day and that's what the spotlight should've been on not me."
Beggs, a junior at Trinity High School in Euless, Texas, was born female and is currently transitioning to male.
According to his mother Angela McNew, he began to publicly identify as male five years ago, but didn't start medical treatment to physically transition until October 2015,
