 Transgender boy wins girls' wrestling championship in Texas | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LIS

LIS

Monday, 27 February 2017

Transgender boy wins girls' wrestling championship in Texas


 High school wrestler Mack Beggs walked out of the Texas sports complex with a a gold medal after winning the University Interscholastic League (UIL) state championship, making him the league's first transgender boy to win a girls' state wrestling title.
"I wouldn't be here today if it weren't for my teammates," he told reporters shortly after his win on Saturday
"We trained hard every single day and that's what the spotlight should've been on not me."

Beggs, a junior at Trinity High School in Euless, Texas, was born female and is currently transitioning to male. 

According to his mother Angela McNew, he began to publicly identify as male five years ago, but didn't start medical treatment to physically transition until October 2015,
Posted by at 2/27/2017 09:30:00 pm

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts