Tragedy in Zimbabwe as family of four dies due to suffocation

In a tragedy that has left the whole of Budiriro Community shocked, four members of same family on Monday, February 13, 2017, were reported died after they suffocated in a well.
According to Zim News, three brothers, Tom 35, Cleopas Jnr 32, and Mclove Jokomela 31 decided to clean their well which is situated in front of their house.
They were said to have managed to empty most of the murky water from the well but it turned out to be a nightmare when the youngest decided to get inside the well to remove the remaining water.
Narrating the sad occurrence, their mother, Grace Chikembe Jokomela, explained how the other two brothers and her husband followed into the well in a bid to help but also died due to suffocation.
'McLove went into the well first and when he was suffocating, the other brother went in to rescue him and he as well suffocated. The third also went in and suffocated as well. That is when we called their father, who also suffocated trying to rescue my last son who was still alive.
We suspect that there was lack of oxygen in the well after they had used a generator pump to pump out the water, she added.
It was also reported that the Fire Brigade and an ambulance team were called in but at the time of their arrival, all the four were already dead.
