Tragedy as man burns house, car and kills himself in Zimbabwe (Graphic Photo)

A 42-year-old man from Southlea Park in Zimbabwe who had an argument with his wife has reportedly burnt down his properties before killing himself. According to Zim Eye, the man identified as Patrick Bangani drank a concoction of sulphuric acid and pesticides after ramming his car into the family house before dousing it with petrol and setting it ablaze.
One of his children, an 11-year-old daughter, who witnessed her father taking the poisonous concoction escaped through the window of one of the bedrooms, while her other siblings were said to be playing in the neighborhood.
However, a neighbor, Ms. Shylet Mabodo who confirmed the tragedy said Mr.Bangani and his wife had a tumultuous marriage and were always trading blows in front of their children.
