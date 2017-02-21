Traditional Council fine Shatta Wale $2,500, 6 bottles of schnapps and 2 sheep for late appearance

The Nananom of Oguaa Traditional Council in the Central Region of Ghana has fined dance-hall artiste, Shatta Wale GHC10,000 ( $2,500), 6 bottles of schnapps and two sheep for late appearance.
In what was supposed to be a vital meeting ahead of a scheduled musical concert in Cape Coast, the Ghanaian artiste was slammed with the respective fine for appearing late to the meeting scheduled between himself and the traditional leaders in Cape Coast last weekend.
According to Cape360gh, Nananom of Oguaa Traditional Council felt disrespected after sitting back for almost 3 hours last week waiting for the dance-hall artiste hence hitting him with a GHC10,000 which according to them will only to serve as a deterrent to others.
It was also reported that the delay was through no fault of Shatta Wale but one Josiah who could not communicate appropriately with the authorities as to when the team from Accra would arrive in Cape Coast. Not only was the 'Kakai' hitmaker hit with a fine.
He was also asked to pay up for 6 bottles of schnapps and two sheep.
However, it is yet unknown if Shatta Wale and his team paid up the fines but it was confirmed that traditional leaders poured libation and blessed the artiste ahead of the concert.
