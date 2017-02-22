'The Management of Big Church Foundation congratulates Praiz Adejo and welcome him on board as our Ambassador for Agriculture and Mining for the Big Church Green Agriculture and mining 2017 project aimed at empowering 36,000 youths across the country. 1000 in each of the 36 states of the federation. It is with great pleasure that we welcome you as our Ambassador. He's signing is pivotal for the development of a sustainable system that is dedicated to the empowerment of youths in the Agricultural sector e.g Loan schemes,Start Up Resources and Resources that continually helps them to learn and Improve and with his (Praiz) enthusiasm we would definitely make for a positive move forward'.
Wednesday, 22 February 2017
Tonto Dikeh's hubby signs singer, Praiz as brand ambassador
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 2/22/2017 04:06:00 pm
3 comments:
So praize is the man Churchill is fucking afterall according to Uche Maduagwu.
This guy is not stupid he has a plan
NA D PA BE THAT? CHAI THIS OTHER LADY ON ORANGE LOOK LIKE NGBEKE
