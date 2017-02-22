 Tonto Dikeh's hubby signs singer, Praiz as brand ambassador | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 22 February 2017

Tonto Dikeh's hubby signs singer, Praiz as brand ambassador

Despite the on going marital crisis in his home, Tonto DIkeh's hubby, Olakunle Churchill has just signed R&B singer, Praiz as a brand ambassador. The deal was signed on Teusday, February 21, 2017 with Rosaline Meure in attendance. Making he announcement on social media a few minutes ago, Churchill wrote,

 'The Management of Big Church Foundation congratulates Praiz Adejo and welcome him on board as our Ambassador for Agriculture and Mining for the Big Church Green Agriculture and mining 2017 project aimed at empowering 36,000 youths across the country. 1000 in each of the 36 states of the federation. It is with great pleasure that we welcome you as our Ambassador. He's signing is pivotal for the development of a sustainable system that is dedicated to the empowerment of youths in the Agricultural sector e.g Loan schemes,Start Up Resources and Resources that continually helps them to learn and Improve and with his (Praiz) enthusiasm we would definitely make for a positive move forward'.
Anonymous said...

So praize is the man Churchill is fucking afterall according to Uche Maduagwu.

22 February 2017 at 16:34
Hrm Paul said...

This guy is not stupid he has a plan

22 February 2017 at 16:36
Anonymous said...

NA D PA BE THAT? CHAI THIS OTHER LADY ON ORANGE LOOK LIKE NGBEKE

22 February 2017 at 16:37

