'Tonto Dikeh threatened Churchill, said she would release lies about him online' inside source tells LIB exclusively

The last has not been heard about the battle going on between Tonto Dikeh and her estranged husband, Chruchill Olakunle. Last week, Tonto said she lied when she claimed online that Chruchill bought her several expensive gifts including a Lexus and Prado SUV. She accused him of being a woman beater, a cheater and that she gave him STDs. But according to someone close to Churchill who reached out to LIB, all these are lies.
"They are all lies. If Churchill had ever laid hands on Tonto, she would have photo evidence, that's the kind of person she is. She would have taken photos. She was the violent one. She set fire to his clothes and destroyed proterty worth millions in their home
She claimed he never bought her all those gifts but she returned the Lexux jeep he bought for her and kept the Prado. She drives a Prado, can she afford to buy one herself? She just became bitter. And she was always threatening him, saying she would go online and release lies about him and ruin his life and career because for some reason, she thinks she made him.
Olakunle is not perfect but he's not the devil she's painting him. This is a man who bought a G-Wagon for her dad.
She was still using drugs and Olakunle was seeking help for her as he was committed to their relationship.
70 comments:
Na wa O.
~glo rule your world~ cos I do•
Finally! Tonto has been exposed 😂
Can you imagine? How would Tonto do this na?
Pls someone should reconcile tonto and her husband.some women have done worst than tonto has a nobody hears they are still married to There hobbies. Tonto may the lord help you.churchill You have to love her unconditionally.
It's true, if Tonto was beaten she would have made noise since
How would a sane human set fire to someone's properties?!!!
Linda whenever ur paid to write a story always start with "SPONSORED POST".
I feel for Olakunle
I really wonder how someone in his right senses will pick Tonto as a wife
God will vindicate Mr. Churchill out of this mess. May God remove every Tonto in our lives
Hmmm
...merited happiness
Phew! Thought Tonto has finally met Christ after she got married, was good to see the ever controversial Tonto out of ugly news then this one happened.
Churchill has been handling this is maturely, won't be surprised if Tonto decides to write her own book just like Toke.
. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA
Lie or not, they should mama King alone. Love Poko still
Can't believe she's going through this. So sorry T.
STOP!!!!!!;;! YOU BOTH WHAT THE FUCK IS WRONG WITH YOU BOTH GOSH STOP!!!!!! AND STOP ALL THESE DRAMA 🎭 FOR GOD SAKE FUCK!!! (MADLY ANGERED)TONTO DIKEH SHOULD BEHAVE NATUREDLY DAMN!
If she really was with it she should have returned everything even the hero at least we see her still driving it up and down
What the fuck??
NA WAOH!
Cheating shouldn't be a reason to break a home,you manage it with time the fire 🔥 of the sexy dog 🐶 waist will stop burning ok oooo my dear Churchill vs Tonto.
...make I do wetin now?? tell Me linda
I have always known that this BITCH here was the violent one... It's obvious mere looking at her. Her useless character made him look out there. What does she act that will fetch her so much money to buy herself all those gifts and cars. The drug addict has been the one ranting cos she is so BITTER bout her useless situation she put herself into BUT Churchill hasn't said a word and that says alot.
I have always known that this BITCH here was the violent one... It's obvious mere looking at her. Her useless character made him look out there. What does she act that will fetch her so much money to buy herself all those gifts and cars. The drug addict has been the one ranting cos she is so BITTER bout her useless situation she put herself into BUT Churchill hasn't said a word and that says alot.
Tonto why you 🤥 lying
I said it........Tonto na correct Ayangba
I find it appalling that Tonto would take us for fools and just lie like this
That good ooooo
As I have no better thing to do I shall comment. Tonto you dey craze
Wonder who to believe now....
Long live LIB
Say Amen. May you never find a woman that would do to you what Tonto did to Churchill
Tonto is link to too many men always fight dem kilode na only her......if she's not interested again Shld just walk away she Shld just shut up for the sake of Her son
Slander and counter slander the truth is tonto dikeh is a liar.for lying to us dat d ex did not buy her those cars and gifts she has lost credibility. So Churchill bought d dad a g wagon na wa oooo.tonto just dey disgrace herself who she EPP.she should kip shut we don't believe her any more
Tonto Dike! Mama the Mama! Madam I can lie for Africa! Actress in all ramifications! Well done oh
I have said it before, as far as there is no evidence to all the things that Tonto Dike is claiming her 'husband' remains innocent
celebrity couples and dia drama has unending episodes,,, I trust more stories to come out if dis one drama DAT only took less Dan two years...
surfing lib since 2011
The truth will always prevail, Reminds me of a couple in Houston they split two years ago, church woman though from a family that's notorious for being fetish (church name: House on the word), she was violent and almost paralised the ex husband, even almost stabbing him on one occasion, the man took to his heels but she cries out to anyone that cares to listen that he was an abuser and cheat. I know another couple like that in the Uk(he's a twitter celeb, name starts with T) he was also a victim of an abusive wife who came to cry foul on Social Media...
Ppl are quick to believe that woman are the victims when in some cases men are actually the victims. Smh!
Always knew Tonto wasn't stable. And yes Churchil bought those cars, his taste in cars is obvious just like we know he bought his new PA's car. *side eyes Meuer*
Tonto Dikeh if you were tired of the mana why didn't you just leave jeje. Why bring his name into the mud? I used to hold you in high regards but now you've dissapointed me totally
Make dem commit the Churchill for her name replace am with LIAR!!!
Tonto is an example of village bicycle only this bicycle go carry mango ,Yam,corn,cassava,Cocoa,kolanut,Coco Yam,kolanut,Cashew,Garden Egg even Firewood Ahan Body no dey pain you.......Tonto is a fucking Attention seeker.......Only she go say you lied abt all the gift......Who ask you to Lie......
The truth will always prevail, Reminds me of a couple in Houston they split two years ago, church woman though from a family that's notorious for being fetish (church name: House on the word), she was violent and almost paralised the ex husband, even almost stabbing him on one occasion, the man took to his heels but she cries out to anyone that cares to listen that he was an abuser and cheat. I know another couple like that in the Uk(he's a twitter celeb, name starts with T) he was also a victim of an abusive wife who came to cry foul on Social Media...
Ppl are quick to believe that woman are the victims when in some cases men are actually the victims. Smh!
Always knew Tonto wasn't stable. And yes Churchil bought those cars, his taste in cars is obvious just like we know he bought his new PA's car.
After all the packaging that you would come and be doing for us on Instagram ashey everything na packaging Tonto. Any commot from here jor. You don cast
Na wa oh!
Lips sealed.
www.ckjacob.com
Lord! Don't let my future son find something like this Tonto as a wife. Same with my daughter
Tonto Dikeh, so you think we are foolish abi? The truth is finally out!
Aw come no one is thinking like me.......Wot if Tonto has been lying cos we need to hear two sides story since der matta don dey our hand ,Na Tonto bring her life outside na wa oo dis STD matta strong shaa so Tonto *punany*na STD driven.......New customer watchout oooo cos I hear say dis STD dey spread
Gwagon kwa? No be phones the guy dey sell for Ghana?
Linda! Thank you for exposing people like tonto dikeh as the fraud that they are
Churchill Omoh your matta no be here.......Tonto don spoil ur package oooo if you like go settle with am again like TBillz Nd TiwA
Churchill Omoh your matta no be here.......Tonto don spoil ur package oooo if you like go settle with am again like TBillz Nd TiwA
Tonto Dikeh, Dizeani and their likes are the plague that we need tinge praying against in Nigeria
Yada yada yada lies from a stupid person. He was beating her, ghana embassy have proof of that and the neighbours who live on the street.Yes he will beats her and she will start shouting waking up everybody in the neighborhood then in retaliation she will destroy his stuff.But to say she was using drugs and he was not beating her is not only lies but wickedness from the pit of hell.Linda no one told you exclusively,his PA told you all this and she is sleeping with him.
Who has 2 ex wives? Why did they leave?Linda stop it, stop posting stuff without evidences, because tonto has evidences and mark all over her body.Readers why does tonto only post her face for weeks before the whole drama? Why is she covering her body? Check her instagram page and you will not see her full body picture or exposed arms.
Linda post my comment you know i am saying the truth, this write up you put up there are all lies from churchill.He is a woman beater, two wives have left before and now tonto.Yet it's tonto that is the problem?
Na wa o! Who do we believe now
Lib addict#just passing#
Foolishness and nonsens all join. Tonto Dikeh you dey mad gaan. I for say God punish you and your generation but nothing concern them. As for you sha, God go punish you and your lying mouth wey you dey use whine us
Ghana embassy has all the proof of the domestic violent.Churchill used to beats her violently and he has been called severally to the embassy.Go to ghana and ask questions.He is a yahoo yahoo boy and use tonto to cover his activities so she will publish his foundation to cover up his yahoo business.
But someone close to Churchill will support him now! He has only heard Churchill's side so he should not be talking
please TONTO, dont allow your envious friends to distablelise your marriage please bcos there is nothing you will talk about CHULCHIL that people will believe bcos bcos it a normal thing for women to talk when their husband goes out. i personally have seen CHULCHILL at fuel station in ABUJA, like 3times, so i know that no matter how fake he is, the securities that i saw following him her not fake.
CHULCHILL is a made man, he has everything that will make miss world, even president children leek his shoes if he wants. CHUCHIL is one of the few non politicians that has his PLATE NUMBER COVERED, CHUCHIL moves with heavy securities, so what else will a man want for woman to fluck around him???
please Madam TONTO, i realy love you personaaly bcos of your acting rolls in nigeria movies, even my "wife to be" left me bcos of the way i talk about you in her presents. i always pray for you to get a good and caring husband (which you have gotten)
Please Madam, dont let anybody deceive your marriage bcos no matter how CHUCHIL sleep with other women, he is your own so why worried?? even in the bible, there is a chapter were GOD SAY, INSTEAD OF THE HUSBAND TO MARRY ANOTHER WOMAN TO HAVE BABY FOR HIM, HE SHOULD TAKE HER AS A CONCUBINE ( i dont realy remember the exact chapter). the CHUCHIL i say can not have those STD you claim bcos he is more sound and knows what to do. if he has STD, then it mins he dose not uses condom, meaning that he will have children outside too.
so, please tonto, hold your family well, dont think that what you are facing is worst than other families you think look up to bcos their own might be worst but they just left it the way they sees it and stop complaining, even president's wife nko, is she finding her home easy????
PLEASE NOTE THAT GOD IN HEAVEN KNOWS THAT WE MEN ARE STUPID BEING THAT'S WHY HE GAVE US WOMEN TO COOL OUR MADNESS N NOT WOMEN THAT WILL B AS MAD AS THE MEN.
THANK YOU AND GOD BLESS YOUR FAMILIES AND GIVE YOU WISDOM TO UNDERSTAND HOW TO MANAGE FAMILIES ISSUES.
please TONTO, dont allow your envious friends to distablelise your marriage please bcos there is nothing you will talk about CHULCHIL that people will believe bcos bcos it a normal thing for women to talk when their husband goes out. i personally have seen CHULCHILL at fuel station in ABUJA, like 3times, so i know that no matter how fake he is, the securities that i saw following him her not fake.
CHULCHILL is a made man, he has everything that will make miss world, even president children leek his shoes if he wants. CHUCHIL is one of the few non politicians that has his PLATE NUMBER COVERED, CHUCHIL moves with heavy securities, so what else will a man want for woman to fluck around him???
please Madam TONTO, i realy love you personaaly bcos of your acting rolls in nigeria movies, even my "wife to be" left me bcos of the way i talk about you in her presents. i always pray for you to get a good and caring husband (which you have gotten)
Please Madam, dont let anybody deceive your marriage bcos no matter how CHUCHIL sleep with other women, he is your own so why worried?? even in the bible, there is a chapter were GOD SAY, INSTEAD OF THE HUSBAND TO MARRY ANOTHER WOMAN TO HAVE BABY FOR HIM, HE SHOULD TAKE HER AS A CONCUBINE ( i dont realy remember the exact chapter). the CHUCHIL i say can not have those STD you claim bcos he is more sound and knows what to do. if he has STD, then it mins he dose not uses condom, meaning that he will have children outside too.
so, please tonto, hold your family well, dont think that what you are facing is worst than other families you think look up to bcos their own might be worst but they just left it the way they sees it and stop complaining, even president's wife nko, is she finding her home easy????
PLEASE NOTE THAT GOD IN HEAVEN KNOWS THAT WE MEN ARE STUPID BEING THAT'S WHY HE GAVE US WOMEN TO COOL OUR MADNESS N NOT WOMEN THAT WILL B AS MAD AS THE MEN.
THANK YOU AND GOD BLESS YOUR FAMILIES AND GIVE YOU WISDOM TO UNDERSTAND HOW TO MANAGE FAMILIES ISSUES.
please TONTO, dont allow your envious friends to distablelise your marriage please bcos there is nothing you will talk about CHULCHIL that people will believe bcos bcos it a normal thing for women to talk when their husband goes out. i personally have seen CHULCHILL at fuel station in ABUJA, like 3times, so i know that no matter how fake he is, the securities that i saw following him her not fake.
CHULCHILL is a made man, he has everything that will make miss world, even president children leek his shoes if he wants. CHUCHIL is one of the few non politicians that has his PLATE NUMBER COVERED, CHUCHIL moves with heavy securities, so what else will a man want for woman to fluck around him???
please Madam TONTO, i realy love you personaaly bcos of your acting rolls in nigeria movies, even my "wife to be" left me bcos of the way i talk about you in her presents. i always pray for you to get a good and caring husband (which you have gotten)
Please Madam, dont let anybody deceive your marriage bcos no matter how CHUCHIL sleep with other women, he is your own so why worried?? even in the bible, there is a chapter were GOD SAY, INSTEAD OF THE HUSBAND TO MARRY ANOTHER WOMAN TO HAVE BABY FOR HIM, HE SHOULD TAKE HER AS A CONCUBINE ( i dont realy remember the exact chapter). the CHUCHIL i say can not have those STD you claim bcos he is more sound and knows what to do. if he has STD, then it mins he dose not uses condom, meaning that he will have children outside too.
so, please tonto, hold your family well, dont think that what you are facing is worst than other families you think look up to bcos their own might be worst but they just left it the way they sees it and stop complaining, even president's wife nko, is she finding her home easy????
PLEASE NOTE THAT GOD IN HEAVEN KNOWS THAT WE MEN ARE STUPID BEING THAT'S WHY HE GAVE US WOMEN TO COOL OUR MADNESS N NOT WOMEN THAT WILL B AS MAD AS THE MEN.
THANK YOU AND GOD BLESS YOUR FAMILIES AND GIVE YOU WISDOM TO UNDERSTAND HOW TO MANAGE FAMILIES ISSUES.
please TONTO, dont allow your envious friends to distablelise your marriage please bcos there is nothing you will talk about CHULCHIL that people will believe bcos bcos it a normal thing for women to talk when their husband goes out. i personally have seen CHULCHILL at fuel station in ABUJA, like 3times, so i know that no matter how fake he is, the securities that i saw following him her not fake.
CHULCHILL is a made man, he has everything that will make miss world, even president children leek his shoes if he wants. CHUCHIL is one of the few non politicians that has his PLATE NUMBER COVERED, CHUCHIL moves with heavy securities, so what else will a man want for woman to fluck around him???
please Madam TONTO, i realy love you personaaly bcos of your acting rolls in nigeria movies, even my "wife to be" left me bcos of the way i talk about you in her presents. i always pray for you to get a good and caring husband (which you have gotten)
Please Madam, dont let anybody deceive your marriage bcos no matter how CHUCHIL sleep with other women, he is your own so why worried?? even in the bible, there is a chapter were GOD SAY, INSTEAD OF THE HUSBAND TO MARRY ANOTHER WOMAN TO HAVE BABY FOR HIM, HE SHOULD TAKE HER AS A CONCUBINE ( i dont realy remember the exact chapter). the CHUCHIL i say can not have those STD you claim bcos he is more sound and knows what to do. if he has STD, then it mins he dose not uses condom, meaning that he will have children outside too.
so, please tonto, hold your family well, dont think that what you are facing is worst than other families you think look up to bcos their own might be worst but they just left it the way they sees it and stop complaining, even president's wife nko, is she finding her home easy????
PLEASE NOTE THAT GOD IN HEAVEN KNOWS THAT WE MEN ARE STUPID BEING THAT'S WHY HE GAVE US WOMEN TO COOL OUR MADNESS N NOT WOMEN THAT WILL B AS MAD AS THE MEN.
THANK YOU AND GOD BLESS YOUR FAMILIES AND GIVE YOU WISDOM TO UNDERSTAND HOW TO MANAGE FAMILIES ISSUES.
How would a sane person sit down and just decide to destroy the name of her husband? Tonto if this is true you fall my hand oh
She was the violent one. She set fire to his clothes and destroyed proterty worth millions in their home
This part bursts my brain! Destructive woman, God cannot forgive you
Sitting down with my cup of tea waiting for Tonto to reply with another batch of lies
Tonto what don you want people to think of your child when his/her friends start teasing about his parents scandal. You better put your house in order ma
Tonto you better come and clean your image because as far as we are concerned you don 5uck up!
A white will always be a whore. No matter even when ah as money
Hian! Na wa oooo
i believe this one, the I never believed is Tontoh's story... I knew it was all a lie
MRS I know it all, you are Tonto Dikeh abi? Get out of here jor! How much she give you???
If you are a serious lady and you need my hot services in the other room,don't worry don't be shy feel free to contact and whatsapp me 08183165717. I am so hot strong and very sweet that you have ever been dreaming of all this while.
We heard that you were sleeping with Mr Taiwo, Tonto 😏😏😏
This story is funny was it churchil dat axd u to post dis so it dosnt look like his responding u guyz should really get a life u can do all dis wit primary sch children but not with adults. Ok ur saying She just became bitter. And she was always threatening him, saying she would go online and release lies about him and ruin his life and career because for some reason, she thinks she made him. Nd y she was doing all dat d man sat nd watched her and dint do anything abt it or to her,lmao it's time u wake up we are not fools ok made him or not made him he is d man nd should get his wife nd dey fix dere home it takes two to tango
Post a Comment