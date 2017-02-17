Tonto Dikeh and her son stun in new photos to celebrate his first birthday

Actress Tonto Dikeh celebrated her son's (Andre) one year birthday with powerful prayers and stunning photos. Tonto Dikeh who has kept her son's face hidden since she gave birth to him revealed his face on his first birthday. More photos after the cut...
7 comments:
Hbd to him.
Why are u letting us see his face now.....thought u will keep it forever......that is y i love Blachyna
HBD KING.....YOU CAN TAKE A CHILD FROM HIS FATHER,BUT YOU CANNOT TAKE HIS FATHER FROM HIM
Its a joy to be a mother. God bless tonto and her little man. Motherhood is the sweetest pill
He looks so much lyk daddy,HBD Lil boy
Striking resemblance abi...lol
Happy birthday to your son and wish him LLNP. Tonto, honestly I am not happy with you. I don't know what your dispute is with your husband to such an extent you deprived him from seeing his son . This is punishment. You alone did not give birth to him. It's take the effort of God and both of you. No marriage had ever been perfect. And No man is either perfect. You either work to make yourself, your home perfect or you destroyed you home trying to make your husband perfect.
