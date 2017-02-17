 Tonto Dikeh and her son stun in new photos to celebrate his first birthday | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 17 February 2017

Tonto Dikeh and her son stun in new photos to celebrate his first birthday

Actress Tonto Dikeh celebrated her son's (Andre) one year birthday with powerful prayers and stunning photos. Tonto Dikeh who has kept her son's face hidden since she gave birth to him revealed his face on his first birthday. More photos after the cut...



7 comments:

Joyous babe,Linda ikeji first cousin said...

Hbd to him.

17 February 2017 at 07:18
olayemi oyelekan said...

Why are u letting us see his face now.....thought u will keep it forever......that is y i love Blachyna

17 February 2017 at 07:20
Anonymous said...

HBD KING.....YOU CAN TAKE A CHILD FROM HIS FATHER,BUT YOU CANNOT TAKE HIS FATHER FROM HIM

17 February 2017 at 07:25
Anonymous said...

Its a joy to be a mother. God bless tonto and her little man. Motherhood is the sweetest pill

17 February 2017 at 07:28
Perfectdoll said...

He looks so much lyk daddy,HBD Lil boy

17 February 2017 at 07:30
Anonymous said...

Striking resemblance abi...lol

17 February 2017 at 08:11
Maryam Abdulrahman said...

Happy birthday to your son and wish him LLNP. Tonto, honestly I am not happy with you. I don't know what your dispute is with your husband to such an extent you deprived him from seeing his son . This is punishment. You alone did not give birth to him. It's take the effort of God and both of you. No marriage had ever been perfect. And No man is either perfect. You either work to make yourself, your home perfect or you destroyed you home trying to make your husband perfect.

17 February 2017 at 08:24

