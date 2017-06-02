Tom Brady leads the Patriots to their 5th Superbowl win, defeating the underdogs, Atlanta Falcons

New England Patriots quarterback, Tom Brady became the first quarterback in N.F.L. history to win five Super Bowls, leading his team to a 34-28 overtime victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI (51). His wife, International model, Gisele Bündchen and their 2 kids Benjamin Brady, 7, and Vivian Lake Brady, 4, were there to watch him but his oldest child, the one with Bridget Moynahan, Jack Moynahan, 9, was not there to watch his Dad make history. His sick mum was also there to watch him and his Dad was there as well.
The underdogs, Atlanta Falcons started the game very well, leading the Patriots 21-3 at the end of the first half. But the Patriots had a stunning comeback.
The game ended at 28-28 leading it to the first overtime in Super Bowl history.
The Patriots won by a Touch Down in overtime. Winning by 34-28.
Tom Brady also won the Super Bowl MVP for the 4th time.
The Patriots Coach, Bill Belichick became the first coach with five Super Bowl crowns.
