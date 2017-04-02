LIS

Tokyo 2020 Olympic medals will be made from recycled mobile phones

Olympic and Paralympic Games have traditionally always been about gold, silver and bronze, but organizers of Tokyo 2020 want their Games to be remembered for being green. The Japanese public have been asked to donate unwanted mobile phones and other electronic items to help make 5,000 medals.
Organizers hope to get eight tonnes of metal from collection boxes which will be placed in local offices and telecoms stores around the country from April.
"There's a limit on the resources of our earth, so recycling these things will make us think about the environment," said Tokyo 2020 sports director Koji Murofushi.
Recycled materials have been used in previous Games to make Olympic medals, with 30% of the silver and bronze medals at last summer's Olympics in Rio made from recycled materials.

Source CNN
