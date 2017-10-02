 Tokaib Cakes is offering valentine packages to celebrate the season of love | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LIS

LIS

Friday, 10 February 2017

Tokaib Cakes is offering valentine packages to celebrate the season of love

Cakes are special. Every birthday, every celebration ends with something sweet, a cake, and people remember. It's all about the memories.
This Valentine Treat that special someone to a box of our sumptuous cakes and Chocolate, that leaves lasting memories.


Tokaib Cakes is offering valentine Packages to celebrate the season of love. Order for our

Platinum Pack: Chocolate/Red- Velvet, Champagne,Roses and have it delivered for FREE @30000
Gold Pack: A box of Cake,Champagne,Roses and FREE Delivery @ 25000
Silver Pack: A box of cake, Roses and FREE Delivery @15000
Bronze Pack: A box of cake and a pack of cookies @10000

Also available are Un-iced Chocolate cakes @6000/8000

Un-Iced Red- Velvet cakes @6000/8000

THIS PROMO IS AVAILABLE TO LAGOS RESIDENTS ONLY
 
CALL 08099633016 to place your order

For more Info or Enquiry:
Tokaib Cakes
302 MurtalaMuhammed Way, by Spencer B/stop,Yaba,Lagos.
Tel: 08099633016
Email: tokaibcakes@yahoo.com
Connect with us on Instagram: @tokaibcakes3031
Posted by at 2/10/2017 11:21:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts