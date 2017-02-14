 "To you, love making was heavenly" Bisi Alimi celebrates his husband on Valentine's day | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 14 February 2017

"To you, love making was heavenly" Bisi Alimi celebrates his husband on Valentine's day

In the spirit if Valentine, gay rights activist, Bisi Alimi, took to Instagram to celebrate his husband. He shared a photo of them and wrote;
"To my husband, my best friend and the cheek outspoken one in the relationship (yes he is the cheeky outspoken one) Thank you for loving me with all my fault and my madness.
To you loving was easy, laughing was pleasurable and love making was heavenly. Happy Valentine's Day. #valentines #happyvalentinesday#samelove #gaycouple#interacialcouple #interacialgay"
VEEKEE FRESH said...

YOU ARE TRULY MAD BISI

14 February 2017 at 14:06
caroline said...

May God help u

14 February 2017 at 14:13
Anonymous said...

Mchewwww

14 February 2017 at 14:15
Nnenne George said...

Dysfunctional people

14 February 2017 at 14:16
OSINANL said...

ORISHIRISHI... SMH
YORUBAS BE DISGRACING THEMSELVES...

14 February 2017 at 14:19
Ohiren's Zone said...

God forbid bad thing!!!.tueh!

14 February 2017 at 14:21
Anonymous said...

Love making ke, abi sodomy?? Issorai.

14 February 2017 at 14:21
odili marcellina said...

Madness

14 February 2017 at 14:27
Anonymous said...

Like, seriously

14 February 2017 at 14:28
Tim said...

Gay sex through the anus is hellish, not heavenly.

Why do you lie?

14 February 2017 at 14:34
daniel ubong said...

Love making was heavenly huh,devil incarnate.

14 February 2017 at 14:38
Tcheeomzy said...

Jesus please come now!

14 February 2017 at 14:39
Anonymous said...

yuck

14 February 2017 at 14:43
RichyGame said...

More like shit dipping... Kai. Operator, give me Jesus!

14 February 2017 at 14:49
Joyous Babe Lindaikeji First Cousin said...

rubbish!

14 February 2017 at 15:04

