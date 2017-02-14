"To you, love making was heavenly" Bisi Alimi celebrates his husband on Valentine's day

In the spirit if Valentine, gay rights activist, Bisi Alimi, took to Instagram to celebrate his husband. He shared a photo of them and wrote;
"To my husband, my best friend and the cheek outspoken one in the relationship (yes he is the cheeky outspoken one) Thank you for loving me with all my fault and my madness.
To you loving was easy, laughing was pleasurable and love making was heavenly. Happy Valentine's Day. #valentines #happyvalentinesday#samelove #gaycouple#interacialcouple #interacialgay"
