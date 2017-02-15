Timi Dakolo thrills audience at Igloo Cookies “You Deserve a Special Treat”Event

The mini-showbegan at 11:00 am with music, dance competitions and interesting facts about the brand. Brand ambassadors were also on hand to give everyone a taste of the product.
Afterwards, the artiste took to the stage where he entertainedthe audience with a live band, as they joyfully sang along to his songs. Many were elated and expressed joy over seeing Timi Dakolo perform and engage freely with them, taking selfies and dancing.
According to the Brand Activation Manager, Juliet Okutagidi,the aim of this activationwas to connect with lovers of the brand;giving them an indulgent taste of both variants of Igloo cookies – Chocolate and Coconut through sampling, but at the same time thrill them, as only Igloo cookies can, with an entertaining experience with TimiDokolo, an experience they will not be in a hurry to forget. “The idea behind theevent is to show Igloo cookies as ahead of the pack in indulgence offerings, positioned to give our esteemed consumers ‘aspecial treat’every day and always, because they deserve it”.
Other highlights of the event were lovers’ games and rap battles where the winners walked away with prizes.
Members of the audience also had positive things to say about the event. One participant said “I thoroughly enjoyed myself” while another remarked that “The event was fun and they (The brand, Igloo cookies) made my day.”
Igloo cookies will be making more daysspecial for all Nigerians, asthe brand will be hosting four (4) more “You Deserve aSpecial Treat”events across three cities – Lagos, Ibadan & Port-Harcout, in the coming weeks.
Igloo Cookies is manufactured by Deli Foods Nigeria Limited, a subsidiary of Tiger Brands South Africa.
