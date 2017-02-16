Tiffany Trump humiliated at Paris Fashion Week as no one wanted to sit with her

The 23-year-old was left to sit on her own on the front row seat reserved for her at the Paris fashion Week.
Asides the fact that no one wanted to sit with her, two fashion editors who were placed close to her, reportedly left their seat for a different one, just to avoid being beside her.
Christina Binkley, a fashion writer, shared the story on Twitter and a lot of people came to Tiffany's rescue saying it was not right to transfer the hatred people felt for Trump to his daughter.
Philipp Plein, the designer who threw the show, also came to Tiffany's defense and said what was done to Tifanny was hateful and disrespectful.
“Tiffany Trump is not a politician, she’s a teenager,” Philipp Plein told TMZ .
“Can you blame a daughter for having a father who has the wrong political direction for some people? I’m not here to judge I just think it’s not right to treat someone without respect because she is the daughter of somebody don’t like.”
Ivanka Trump is also being snubbed as well. So many stores have dropped her brand from their stores. Some of those stores include, but are not limited to; Nordstrom, QVC, Neiman Marcus, Shoes.com, Gilt, and Burlington.
