Tiannah’s Fashion Academy Enrollment for 2017

Tiannah’s fashion Academy, a high-tech learning centre, provides various "hands-on" training for in-demand careers in Fashion & Design.
We have always pioneered new industry-relevant programs based on the changing market needs.
Our vision is to inspire fashion enthusiasts towards the creation of their styles for tomorrow. Our students have overtime carved a niche in the industry by learning from the finest creative minds working in the fashion industry today.
Our vision is to inspire fashion enthusiasts towards the creation of their styles for tomorrow. Our students have overtime carved a niche in the industry by learning from the finest creative minds working in the fashion industry today.
They are opportuned yearly to showcase their designs/collections that garner accolades at African Fashion Week while exposing them to various fashion retailers, fashion & lifestyle celebrities, journalists and Institutional Investors in SMEs (a rare privilege).
Our curriculum is designed and developed as a result of extensive research done by academic and industry experts keeping in mind the future prospects of the graduates to be developed as a truly global African designer.
The curriculum is delivered in a good learning environment using state-of-the-art infrastructure and easy-to-follow practical training methodology which has become our hallmark.
As a leading fashion academy in the new age, we believe in distinctive Pattern drafting technique,Garment construction , Fashion Styling/ illustration and Modern Embroidery/beading technique using the latest technology to enhance the existing and form new patterns. We have newly introduced our Business of Fashion course to help our students understand the dynamics of managing fashion organizations. Therefore, you are assured of nothing but the latest in the field of Fashion & Design.
“We encourage you to explore the limit of your creativity and create your own pathway to creative fulfillment”…Toyin Lawani
Register now and bring your vision to life on the runway.
Visit
www.tiannahfashionacadmy.com for more information.
www.tiannahfashionacadmy.com for more information.
Send a mail to
Info@tiannahstyling.com
Info.tiannahstyling@gmail.com
Info@tiannahstyling.com
Info.tiannahstyling@gmail.com
Or Call
09038299033, 07061100061.
09038299033, 07061100061.
Advanced Design course
Duration: 6 months
SCOPE:
– FASHION ILLUSTRATION
- FASHION STYLING
– GARMENT CONSTRUCTION(sewing)
– BRIDAL DESIGNS
– BIKINI DESIGNS
– LINGERIE DESIGNS
Etc.
Duration: 6 months
SCOPE:
– FASHION ILLUSTRATION
- FASHION STYLING
– GARMENT CONSTRUCTION(sewing)
– BRIDAL DESIGNS
– BIKINI DESIGNS
– LINGERIE DESIGNS
Etc.
Design course
Duration : 3 months
Scope :
Garment construction (sewing) Fashion illustration etc.
Duration : 3 months
Scope :
Garment construction (sewing) Fashion illustration etc.
Executive Class
Duration: 8 Months
Scope :
SCOPE:
– FASHION ILLUSTRATION
- FASHION STYLING
– GARMENT CONSTRUCTION(sewing)
– BRIDAL DESIGNS
– BIKINI DESIGNS
– LINGERIE DESIGNS
Etc.
Duration: 8 Months
Scope :
SCOPE:
– FASHION ILLUSTRATION
- FASHION STYLING
– GARMENT CONSTRUCTION(sewing)
– BRIDAL DESIGNS
– BIKINI DESIGNS
– LINGERIE DESIGNS
Etc.
Styling Course
Duration : 3 months
Scope:
Duration : 3 months
Scope:
INTRODUCTION TO FASHION STYLING
– FABRIC IDENTIFICATION
– COLOUR THORY
– FASHION IMAGES
– ACCESORY BRANDING
– MOVIE & MUSIC STYLING
– SHOE & ACCESSORY STLING
– UNDERSTANDING THEMES IN STYLING
-- WARDROBE STYLING
-- WEDDING STYLING
etc
– FABRIC IDENTIFICATION
– COLOUR THORY
– FASHION IMAGES
– ACCESORY BRANDING
– MOVIE & MUSIC STYLING
– SHOE & ACCESSORY STLING
– UNDERSTANDING THEMES IN STYLING
-- WARDROBE STYLING
-- WEDDING STYLING
etc
Pattern Drafting course
Duration : 3 months
Scope :
– DRAFTING OF STANDARD SKIRT BLOCK
– DRAFTING OF STANDARD BODICE & DRESS BLOCK
– DRAFTING OF STANDARD TROUSER BLOCK
– DRAFTING OF JACKET BLOCK
Etc.
Duration : 3 months
Scope :
– DRAFTING OF STANDARD SKIRT BLOCK
– DRAFTING OF STANDARD BODICE & DRESS BLOCK
– DRAFTING OF STANDARD TROUSER BLOCK
– DRAFTING OF JACKET BLOCK
Etc.
FASHION ILLUSTRATION COURSE
Duration : 3 months
Duration : 3 months
Course Outline:
– LIFE DRAWING ILLUSTRATION
– STICK DRAWING ILLUSTRATION
– LIGHT AND SHADE ILLUSTRATION
– COLOURING ILLUSTRATION
– FABRICS SWATCH
– DIGITAL ILLUSTRATION
Etc.
– STICK DRAWING ILLUSTRATION
– LIGHT AND SHADE ILLUSTRATION
– COLOURING ILLUSTRATION
– FABRICS SWATCH
– DIGITAL ILLUSTRATION
Etc.
No comments:
Post a Comment