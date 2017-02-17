 Throwback photo of Sani and Maryam Abacha as a young couple | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LIS

LIS

Friday, 17 February 2017

Throwback photo of Sani and Maryam Abacha as a young couple

Their daughter Gumsu shared the photo on Twitter...
Posted by at 2/17/2017 09:27:00 am

3 comments:

AbokiDaWarriBoy said...

Aww beautiful couple,rest on Gen.SA.



~glo rule your world~ cos I do•

17 February 2017 at 09:30
Blessing Pulife said...

May his soul rest in peace

17 February 2017 at 09:43
Dare Samsondeen said...

Na Jahanama they go reunite...
Read Davido If Lyrics here >> http://www.viralbaze.com/davido-if-lyrics/
DOwnload Davido - If mp3(Prod by Tekno) here >> http://www.viralbaze.com/download-davido-if-prod-by-tekno-mp3-download/

17 February 2017 at 09:45

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts