Three Crowns Milk rewards consumers with special Valentine dinner treat

The exquisite dinner treat for the 10 lucky couples was held at 3 different locations; Lagos, Owerri and Abuja. The Lagos couples were hosted at the Red Restaurant, Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island Lagos, the Owerri winner was hosted at the Full Moon Hotel, Owerri while the Abuja couples were hosted at Panache Restaurant, Central Business District, Abuja.
During the online campaign, consumers were required to submit handwritten letter to their friends or loved ones, snap the letter, tag the receiver and upload on the designated online platforms (with the receiver also allowed to respond) and the 10 couples with the highest likes were selected as winners of the competition.
According to theSenior
Brand Manager, Three Crowns Milk, Mrs. Maureen Ifada, the Three Crowns Milk Old School Valentine’s Day campaign was conceptualized, as a unique platform for loved ones to express their love for the loved ones in the euphoria of the celebration of the season of love using the handwritten letter approach hitherto popular in the pre-social media era of 80s and 90s.
“Every year, we innovate unique ways through which we connect with and share this special season with our loyal consumers. We also aim to encourage them to express their love to not just only their family and loved ones but also to everyone around them which is what the ‘Old School Valentines Day Competition’ achieved” she said.
Ifada urged the consumers to continue to make Three Crowns Milk their preferred Milk brand and continue to enjoy a low cholesterol milk brand offering over 28 vitamins and minerals while promising that brand would also continue to find ways to engage, excite and reward their loyalty.
Also speaking on the campaign, the Junior Brand Manager, Three Crowns Milk, Mr. Jesufemi Ololade expressed the brand’s appreciation to the winners for taking their time to participate in the online competition which recorded loadsof entries through the brands online platforms (Facebook: Three Crowns Milk, Twitter: @3crownsmilk&Instagram: 3crownsmilk over the 2weeks period.
“We have been able to celebrate this season with our esteemed customers across the country as we had with several winners emerging from Lagos, Abuja and Owerri. As the brand continues to cater for the wellbeing of its consumers, it would continue to look for ways to engage and excite the consumers a view to strengthening the bond with the brand.Reacting after the special valentine dinner event, some of the lucky customers commended FrieslandCampinaWAMCO and Three Crowns Milk for making this Valentine’s season a special and memorable experience as the brand has given the opportunity to spend quality time with their loved ones. They further pledge their unwavering patronage and loyalty to the brand.
