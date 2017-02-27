Thousands of women converge for the Discovery for Women Rally

The program is a bi - annual power packed session of spiritual empowerment and impartation for women from various walks of life.
Hosted by Leadership and Relationship expert, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, the event continues to focus on liberating women from the mental and societal shackles that limit them, as well as empower them with renewed grit for achieving their potential.
This first rally for 2017 is themed: A New Song!
And will hold at the main auditorium of the Fountain of Life Church; 12, Industrial Estate Road, off town planning, Ilupeju.
Ministering at the event are Pastors Taiwo and Nomthi Odukoya.
Time is 2pm prompt. The event is free and open to all women.
