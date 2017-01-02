LIS

Wednesday, 1 February 2017

'This time last year, I was in a really bad place' - Toke Makinwa

Media personality/author, says February last year was not a good time for her as she was in a really bad place. Recall that in June 2015, news broke that Toke's estranged husband, Maje Ayida, had gotten his longtime side chic, Anita Solomon, pregnant. He started making moves to reconcile with her in November of the same year as he shared a lovely birthday message to her on IG. They stepped out together in December 2015  for Future awards ceremony and everybody thought all was now well with them. 
 
However on February 5, 2016, Toke shared some interesting tweets about not being able to win a woman who a man cannot leave alone (Read here). See more of the tweets she shared today after the cut..

 

Bonita Bislam said...

Oh yea , cry a river, build a bridge and catwalk over it .The healing hands of time will work the rest

1 February 2017 at 11:58
RareSpecie Z said...

Fuck-off.
She a sick Ho.
Don't know y this fake barbie luvs gettin her kicks from playin the Victim. Pathetic.

1 February 2017 at 11:59
RareSpecie Z said...

Fuck-off.
She a sick Ho.
Don't know y this fake barbie luvs gettin her kicks from playin the Victim. Pathetic.

1 February 2017 at 12:00

