This school was particulary special: Photos from my visit to Miketoy Schools in Okota

My visit to MikeToy Schools in Isheri-Osun, Okota, was particularly memorable. Girls from three others schools joined us at MikeToy so I had more girls to talk to than any other school so far. And I met an amazing girl who was so inspired by my story that she burst into tears when we hugged. She said we came from a similar background and is extremely determined to change her story and promised me she will do everything in her power to be successful and pay it forward. All these make this Selfmade tour worth it. See more photos after the cut...
No comments:
Post a Comment