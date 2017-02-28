 This man in his 60s has slept with over 1000 cars | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LIS

LIS

Tuesday, 28 February 2017

This man in his 60s has slept with over 1000 cars

Yes, you read that right... Edward Smith, now in his 60s is a self-describedMechaphile (a person who eels sexually attracted to machines) who has held intense sexual feelings for automobiles since he was 14.

He lost his virginity to a Volkswagen Beetle and has gone ahead to sleep with hundreds of other cars.
"I feel a tremendous sense of calm when I am with her,. No matter how I tell people they are blown away. 'What's he do just stick it up the tail pipe?' That's all they can think of and the sexual satisfaction it's not like that. It's so much more. It's about making a connection with this car's spiritual energy. I've been with Vanilla (a volkswagen Beetle) for 30 years now. I still get the temptation to pull over the side of the road if I see a really cute car parked. But I don't want to break my promise to Vanilla to remain faithful to her" he said
In the past, he's had flings with a 1973 Opel GT named “Cinnamon,” and an 1993 Ford Ranger by the name of “Splash”.

Watch the video below...


Posted by at 2/28/2017 03:32:00 pm

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts