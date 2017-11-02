'This is the biggest fight of my career'- 12 time boxing champion Wladimir Klitschko says ahead of fight with unbeaten Anthony Joshua

Speaking to TalkSPORT, Klitschko said:
“This fight is definitely something we are thinking is going to be great on both sides.
“One Olympic champion is fighting another one, one generation is fighting another generation, so there are a lot of questions.
“Do I still have it? Is Anthony good enough now? All these questions are in our minds. But we never thought it was going to be that big.
“Thankfully, it is that big, and it’s getting even bigger, unexpectedly it’s getting even bigger, and the interest is tremendous and amazing.”
"I'm happy about it, because for me it's an upgrade in my career as a fighter, to fight on my biggest stage that I've ever had in front of 90,000 people.
"I had maybe 40,000, 50,000 60,000 but never 90,000. It's the toughest challenge I've ever had, because in a certain way he is a copy of me sizewise and he is a world champion in a professional sport."
"I'm happy to be back in the UK, I know we, Vitali and I, since we were fighting have a lot of followers there, and we've been fighting British fighters a lot in our careers.
"I know we have fans there to, and not to forget boxing came from Great Britain, so it's good to be back where boxing came from."
No comments:
Post a Comment